HYDERABAD: A man stabbed his son-in-law for harassing his daughter at Dabeerpura on Saturday.

Dabeerpura inspector D Prasanna Kumar said Adil was attacked by his father-in- law Fiaz Ali and his brother- in-law Imran. Two years ago, Adil eloped with 26-year-old Nisar Qaroon, who resides in the same locality.

The parents of the girl then registered a missing complaint in Dabeerpura police station, who later located her at Chanchalguda.

"After few months of her marriage, Nisar Qaroon gave birth to a baby girl. But for the last few months, the relationship between the couple got strained and a few days back, Nisar Qaroon came back to her parent's house,'' Kumar said.

However, she initially did not disclose to her parents that she has been harassed by her husband. But three days ago, she informed her family members that Adil had been mentally and physically torturing her.

This made her father Fiaz and brother Imran furious and they went to question Adil about the issue.

The meet transformed into a heated argument. Soon Fiaz and Imran together attacked Adil with sharp-edged weapons. Adil was immediately shifted to OGH and his condition is stated to be out of danger. It is learnt the father and son are in cops’ custody.