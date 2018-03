A Krishna Kumar, MD and group executive (NBG) corporate centre, SBI, Mumbai, inaugurating the bank’s defence banking branch in Hyderabad on Wednesday

HYDERABAD: The State Bank of India (SBI) has opened a dedicated defence banking branch on Wednesday, which is the first of its kind to cater to the banking needs exclusively for the defence personnel.

A Krishna Kumar, MD Corporate Centre, Mumbai inaugurated the branch. Rakesh Sharma, CGM of Hyderabad Circle was present.