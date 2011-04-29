Singer Charulatha Mani says that conscience is God's presence in man.

Understanding God

As mothers cannot accompany us wherever we go, God — the omnipresent mother, takes care of us when we are in need of help or guidance.

We should perform duties that have been prescribed for our daily life and also be filled with devotion to God. Moreover, I feel conscience is God’s presence in man.

Spiritual Practices

Man by himself cannot create even a blade of grass. God’s grace is important, which makes men perform the assigned tasks.

I believe that the harmony between the main chakras of the body has to be achieved by any mode of spiritual practice.

This could be Kriya Yoga, Ashtanga Yoga or merely prayer. The kundalini shakthi has to be awakened and channelled.

Spiritual experience

I meditate everyday and engage in devotional service to god for at least a few minutes. This gives me peace and joy.

Also the essential focus to apply myself fully to my music while practising and performing. In general music has three parts, rhythm, harmony and words.

All the fine arts contain an innate energy that is connected to the divine force. The inner music comes from one’s soul - the ultimate gift from god. Undoubtedly music is the universal language of god.

Pilgrimage sites

When I go for kutcheries to any city in India, I make sure I visit the nearest temple. Recently I visited Shirdi after a concert at Pune.

I’ve also been to the largest Murugan temple at Kuala Lumpur where the idol was a golden colour statue adorned with beautiful ornaments.

Meditation and awakening

Merely thinking about my Ishtadevata and the use of a certain mudra awakens my bhakthi and kundalini shakthi.

This is a powerful tool to awaken the unforeseen elements of mind, body, heart and soul.

(Charulatha Mani is a classical musician and playback singer)