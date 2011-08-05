HYDERABAD: A matchbox-sized book on Shri Shirdi Sai Baba will be released on August 7 at the Nampally exhibition grounds, said Shri Sai Viswa Chaitanya Swami on Thursday.

“The first-of-a-kind book, containing 187 pages, essentially summarises the original Shirdi Samsthana Sacharitra while retaining the complete Sai Chalisa, Prabhatashtakam and Ekadasha Sutra,” he added.

The book release will be preceded by Kakada Harathi to be attended by thousands of Shirdi Sai Baba devotees. The Sri Shirdi Sai Thatva Prachar Samithi, Andhra Pradesh has been performing Kakada Harathi at devotees’ houses since February. Adi Narayana Reddy, who has donated a golden throne at Shirdi recently, will release the book and distribute free copies to all devotees.