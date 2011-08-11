HYDERABAD: The city traffic police is looking to impose its slogan of ‘Don’t mix drink and drive’ strongly. In the coming days, if motorists are caught riding their vehicle in an inebriated condition, they might lose their licence. With increase in hit-and-run cases, police have decided to take stern action against violators, especially those involved in drunken driving.

Police said most hit-and-run cases are taking place due to drunken driving and in majority of them, four-wheelers are involved. However, in many cases, police are finding it difficult to track down the vehicle due to lack of evidence.

For instance, G Manoj Kumar (12) was killed in a hit-and-run case while crossing the road in front of Anand Theatre in Secunderabad but police are finding it difficult to track down the accused. “We are unable to find out who had committed the accident. Eye-witnesses told us a speeding Pulsar, carrying three persons was involved in the mishap. But these clues are not sufficient to solve the case ,’’ said V David, sub-inspector, Ramgopalpet.

GVG Ashok Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) admitted it was difficult to track down the accused. “We are having a tough time to catch the accused due to lack of proper clues. We can track down the vehicle with help of CCTV footage, if the accident takes place at a major junction. However, we are helpless when the incident takes place in areas where there are no surveillance cameras,” said Kumar, adding, “If we have proper clues or evidence against the accused, we can easily nab them.’’

Meanwhile, there is a sudden surge in hit-and-run cases in the city.

“We have been receiving quite a few complaints regarding road accidents at night during weekends. We found that most motorists involved in hit-and-run cases are driving in an intoxicated condition,” Ashok Kumar said.

In May, there were more than 60 accidents, of which 25 were hit-and-run cases. These figures rose sharply in June, with more than 74 accidents reported and 35 being hit-and-run cases.