HYDERABAD: The four children who were traced by Musheerabad police on Wednesday, were produced at Nampally court on Thursday. The court, however, sent them to stay with their mother for the night.

“The children will be produced before the High Court registrar on Friday. The court will take a decision according to the children’s wish. The children have three options— they can stay with their parents, go back to the ashram or stay at any children's rescue centre,” said Chikkadpally division assistant commissioner of police, T Chandra Shekara Reddy, who is dealing with the case.

“The court may ask R Sharadha, who is mother of the children to submit some proofs,” he added.

The children said they would like to stay with their mother and do not want to go back to the ashram.

The siblings R Meenakshi (17), R Sravan (11), R Baadal (11) and their neighbour's daughter P Durga Bhavani (12) had left home in 2008, following imprisonment of their parents in a murder case.