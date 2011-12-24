HYDERABAD: If you are still waiting for your Aadhar or Unique Identification (UID) cards even after months of registering, you may have to re-register as the data might have been lost in transit.

Even as around 2.7 crore people in the state have registered for the Aadhar cards, as many as 1 crore people are yet to receive them, all due to non-certified operators/supervisors who worked at Aadhar registration centres and have now been sacked.

The state government has ordered non-certified supervisors at about 200 centres to stop working from December, said V Shankar Shastri, deputy director of Civil Supplies Department (CSD). "After the UIDAI officials clear the collected data of enrolled members in a couple of weeks, the process of generating ID cards will start in those centres," he said.

But some residents who enrolled as far back as 10 months ago may have to re-register as the collected data could not reach the main UIDAI's Aadhar enrolment centre in Bangalore, a senior CSD official said.

The government gave the contract of Aadhaar card registrations to nearly 11 private contractors in January this year. These private contractors distributed the work among 150 subcontractors, who then set up about 2,200 centres across the state. The guidelines state that the operators or supervisors recruited to run the centres have to clear a UIDAI test. But contractors managed to set up centres where only a few members had cleared the test.

Meanwhile, in a recent meeting, minister for food, civil supplies, legal metrology and consumer affairs, D Sridhar Babu said that Aadhar cards would be useful in future to receive government benefits and in other transactions.