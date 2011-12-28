HYDERABAD: Three marble tiles workers were arrested on Tuesday for the murdering a woman and robbing her valuables in an apartment at Madhapur more than a year ago. The murder took place on November 11, 2010 when the victim, Bhagyalakshmi, was alone in her flat in Sreya Carnation apartments at Majidbanda.

The accused, Ramesh and Suresh (brothers) from Karimnagar and their brotherinlaw Shankar worked in the apartment for four months when its construction was going on. During that period they noticed that Bhagyalakshmi was staying alone in the house after other family members left for work, police said.

They entered Bhagyalakshmi's house on the pretext of repair work and attacked her. Two of them tried to strangle her with a wire but as she raised an alarm, the other accused hit her with a spade on the head leading to her death, Cyberabad police commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said. The trio later took away her elevenandhalf tola gold ornaments and Rs 13,000 cash from the house. Police recovered the stolen property.

Couple Nabbed for Stealing from Temples

In another arrest, the Chandanagar police arrested a couple who were involved in 14 theft cases in temples in Hyderabad and its outskirts. Thakur Raju Singh and his wife Sangitha were nabbed a couple of days back while trying to steal ornaments from a temple at Chandanagar by the priest.

According to police, the couple enter temples during opening or closing hours when the priest is alone and there are few devotees. Raju Singh engages the priest in a conversation while Sangitha steals the ornaments.