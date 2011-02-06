HYDERABAD: People had a tough time today after employees of e-Seva centres in coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema boycotted duties demanding enhancement of wages as stipulated by a government order. With several e-Seva centres in both regions remaining closed, people were seen arguing with the employees at many places. However, the centres located in Telangana and the twin cities functioned normally.

Services were affected in East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and Kurnool districts. Long queues were seen at the e-Seva counters in Vijayawada as the staff went on strike. Electricity and municipal corporation staff were collecting the bills manually at these centres. In Vijayawada alone, there are 20 e-Seva centres which collect a revenue of Rs one crore per day.

In Visakhapatnam, contract employees of e-Seva centres have been boycotting duties from January 27 to press for their demands. The functioning of 21 district based e-Seva centres were affected due to the strike by over 120 workers.

A total of 46 contract workers in 6 e-Seva centres in Vizianagaram district submitted a representation to the joint collector to solve their demands as soon as possible. Similarly in Srikakulam district, the employees have been boycotting duties from January 27. In Kurnool, all 60-e-Seva centres were completely shut down.