HYDERABAD: Cash purchases of properties in Delhi and Hyderabad to the tune of Rs.18 crore and other cash expenses and payments worth Rs. 40 crore made by Telugu Desam MP Nama Nageswara Rao were reportedly detected by the income tax department today, hours after nearly 25 teams of IT sleuths had carried out simultaneous searches over the houses and office of the richest MP.

Sources in the investigation wing of the income tax department told Express, on condition of anonymity, that while the searches were going on, Nageswara Rao complained of political vendetta, spoke about his rights and reportedly refused to cooperate with the IT officials.

“He refused to come to the main office with us to explain the documents. He said that since he was an MP, he was a busy man and did not know anything about the books of accounts or other documents,’’ the source said, adding that the MP told them that it was his brother and some other relations who were involved in the affairs of the Rs. 2,000 crore-Madhucon Projects Limited and that they were away in South Africa.

The source said that certain incriminating documents seized from his office and residences showed that a payment of Rs. 10 crore was made for the purchase of his plush Jubilee Hills residence, that is besides the cheque payment made of nearly Rs.7 crore while the remaining cash of `8 crore (out of `18 crore) was paid to buy two apartments in Delhi. Further, the IT sleuths also found documents which showed payments and cash expenses to the tune of approximately

Rs. 40 crore. “The main purpose of conducting the searches is that the income shown from the contracts by Madhucon Projects Limited is much less than the profits in this line of business,’’ the investigation wing official said, adding that all the searches were carried out under the direct supervision of director of IT Investigation DD Goel.

According to him, the IT department normally expects the assessees to show income at the rate of 8 per cent or above but the income shown by the MP’s company is much less.

Interestingly, when the IT team was carrying out searches at the MP’s Khammam residence, a mob comprising his supporters gathered outside the house leaving the IT team worried. However, some officials, particularly Jayakumar, showed his presence of mind and soon briefed the media that ‘’nothing was found in the residence’’ and quickly left the place. On a few occasions earlier, mobs had attacked IT sleuths and even snatched documents from them.