Chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy filling up the form as director of Census operation YV Anuradha looks on during Census enumeration at his Camp Offi

HYDERABAD: The second and final phase of Census 2011 began here today with enumerators visiting the houses of VIPs including governor ESL Narasimhan and chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy.

The chief minister participated in the Census enumeration along with his family members at his Camp Office. He appealed to the people to enroll themselves along with their family members and cooperate with the Census officials. Census director YV Anuradha and GHMC commissioner Samir Sharma and other officials were present.

About 15,000 enumerators would make the rounds of residential buildings and houses. Each enumerator is expected to handle about 800 individuals residing in 18 circles under the GHMC area. The process will conclude by March 1. Nearly one lakh school teachers were put on Census duty. Though Hyderabad district collector Natarajan Gulzar requested for exemption for class X teachers it was reportedly rejected by the state government.

The teachers were expected to do their Census duties till afternoon and in the second half they are expected to go back to school and take classes. But many teachers were not returning to the school and students were put to great hardship. Teachers said it will be in the interest of the students if Census enumeration is taken up after completion of the SSC exams.