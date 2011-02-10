HYDERABAD: After numerous sightings of the four-year-old leopard in three villages in Shamshabad, villagers from a fourth village in the area raised a false alarm on Wednesday night. It kept forest officials and local police on the move throughout the night.

Locals in the Narkuda village called up the Shamshabad police station at 11 p.m and said a leopard had fallen into a village well. The news triggered a frenzy of action, with forest officials, local policemen and othe r people rushing to Narkuda.

However after a thorough search of the area and high drama around the village well, forest officials came to the conclusion that it was a false alarm. “We kept up through the night and searched the entire village and its peripheral area for pug marks or any other traces. However, we found no trace. It seems to be a false alarm raised by some mischievous villagers,” said forest section officer, K Nagendra Babu.

expresshyd@expressbuzz.com