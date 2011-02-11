HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) organised a draw for allotment of plots to land losers in Outer Ring road on Thursday. The draw was for plots in survey no 276, Kondapur R&R site and Survey no 210 of Yadgarpally R&R site to land losers of Korremul, Ghanapur, Ghatkesar, Annojiguda, Yamnampet, Mazarguda, Padmasaiguda, Rampallydayara, Kundapally and Ciryal villages of Ghatkesar mandal. The draw was conducted for 410 plots. 310 attended the draw and rest will be accommodated shortly.

