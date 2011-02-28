HYDERABAD: Asserting the significance of stage shows and dramas in creating awareness among people, Information and Public Relations commissioner C Parthasarathy said the state government was giving importance to cultural activities by providing more funds. He was speaking at the valedictory of nine-day Nandi Drama celebrations at Nandyal on Sunday.

Parthasarathy said that about 10 dramas were performed by various artistes and that the prize distribution would be done after MLC elections. The Nandi Natakotsav was held under joint aegis of the state cinematography, films, television and cultural development corporation and Kurnool district from Feb 1927. Kurnool district collector Ram Shankar Naik was present. Senior artistes were felicitated.