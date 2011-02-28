HYDERABAD: A delegation of CPM Leaders that called on revenue minister N Raghuveera Reddy wanted him to call a review meeting to examine whether the companies to which land was given for development of special economic zones (SEZ) were actually using it for the purpose given. If no, they demanded that the land be resumed.

The delegation led by CPM state secretary B V Raghavulu urged the revenue minister to ensure that the recommendations of the Koneru Ranga Rao Committee on land reforms be implemented. The delegation deplored nonimplementation of the recommendations although a GO was issued and demanded a highlevel committee of experts to be constituted so that all the recommendations are implemented. The delegation sought publication of a white paper on the implementation of Bhoo Bharathi survey of lands.

The minister, after giving a patient hearing to the delegation, promised to look into the demands, a CPM press release said today.