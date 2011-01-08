HYDERABAD: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi, who has been at loggerheads with the outgoing Vijayawada police commissioner P S R Anjaneyulu, approached the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) complaining that he felt a threat against his life from him and asked for additional security.

Vamsi in his petition, said that Anjaneyulu had allegedly denied him gunmen earlier despite the High Court directing him to provide security. He alleged that over a period of time, Anjaneyulu developed a grudge against Vamsi.

During his tenure as commissioner, Anjaneyulu allegedly threatened Vamsi to leave Vijayawada and threatened him with dire consequences if he did not.

Meanwhile, T Chiranjeevi, Vamsi's advocate, approached SN Puram police station in Vijayawada and lodged a complaint against Anjaneyulu and requested the police to register cases against him under sections 509, 354 and 294. The police registered the compalint, however, no action was initiated.

