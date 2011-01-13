HYDERABAD: April 15 is the date when Hyderabad finally starts using green fuel- Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and RTC buses will be first in line to stop guzzling diesel.

Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority chairman Dr Bhure Lal during a press conference on Wednesday revealed the information after a review meeting with Bhagyanagar Gas Ltd , the agency entrusted with creating infrastructure and supplying the gas. According to Bhure Lal, there will be 14 CNG stations across the city by April 15. The APSRTC would have separate gas stations attached to their bus depots. BGL has been in the process of completing 250 km gas line. In the first phase, the city will receive 67,000 cubic metre of CNG.

Calling the progress made till now as satisfactory, the next review meeting will be done by the EPCA in April. “At any cost, the first phase of CNG gas will be supplied from April 15. By July, one more gas station will be commissioned. Its high time Hyderabad started using green fuel since it has already earned the dubious distinction of being one of the most polluted cities,’’ Bhure Lal said. Nearly 350 RTC buses plying in the city will be supplied CNG in the first phase. Three-wheelers and Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) would also be able to switch to CNG, provided they use secured and authorised conversion kits.

He also said that CNG will be priced at least 25 per cent lesser than what diesel costs. During his review with other departments, Bhure Lal told the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) managing director NVS Reddy that the project should be executed by integrating with the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS). “I asked HMR officials to come up with an integration plan with the BRTS. Planning should be such that there is a metro station near 100 yards of every bus stop,’’ the chairman said. Specific instructions were given to municipal authorities to make a parking policy and ensure that road space is not occupied by illegal parking.

