HYDERABAD: For the first time, the police have caught a terror operative of a North- East based terror outfit, People’s United Liberation Front (PULF) in the city. The terror operative was taking shelter on the outskirts of the city and was raising funds and procuring arms and ammunition for his outfit, police claimed. Police recovered five rounds of .45 caliber ammunition from him.

The arrested 30-year Abdul Latif, is associated with PULF, a banned organisation in Manipur. He was working as a security guard with the Adhunik Security and Management Services and was deployed at the SMR complex at Balanagar. He was arrested by the Cyberabad police from his residence at Balanagar.

Cyberabad police commission Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao told reporters that Latif studied upto 10+2 in Nayang Imphal in Thoubal district of Imphal in 2003. After his education, he ran a video parlour for a year. In 2006, he joined the PULF and even managed to meet the outfit’s the then chairman, Abul Kalam Azad alias Azad through a Manipur Muslim youngster, Belan.

Latif was arrested by the police there thrice in 2007, 2008 and 2009 in various cases and arms and ammunition recovered from him. He was convicted and even served a prison term.

After his release from the prison in May 2009, he went to Agartala in Tripura and from there he intruded into neighbouring Bangladesh though Comilla border on the directions of Abdul Rehman, the younger brother of Abul Kalam Azad.

Latif stayed in Bangladesh for several months and in August 2009 he switched sides and joined a splinter group of the outfit, known as PULF (Keshorjit) faction. “Latif admitted that he was still continuing as the member of the PULF (Kesorjit) faction.

Abdul Rehman allegedly threatened to kill Latif following which he switched loyalties,’’ Tirumala Rao said. Kesorjit faction is presently led by Mohd Nasir Khan, who is based in Assam. “Latif came to the city to take shelter and to raise funds and procure arms and ammunition,’’ Tirumala Rao said.