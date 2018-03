HYDERABAD: A 22-year-old man was electrocuted while passing urine near a transformer at Kameshwarnagar in Saroornagar on Wednesday night.

Cyberabad police said K Jangaiah, a daily wage labour went to pass urine in an inebriated condition near a transformer. “It was also raining at the time and he suffered a shock. He then clutched the transformer and died instantly,” police said.