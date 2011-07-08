HYDERABAD: TDP floor leader in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Singireddy Srinivas Reddy on Thursday urged vice-chairman and managing director of Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Company Limited (APCPDCL) to take steps to remove hanging electrical wires and cables from electrical poles immediately.

In a letter to the MD, Singireddy said that electrical cable wires were hanging from poles on almost main roads and is giving the city a very shabby appearance. These cables also pose danger to two-wheelers and pedestrians. Many transformers also do not have fencing and fuse boxes are kept in the open threatening the lives of people.

He said that open junction boxes and unfenced transformers must be taken care of before the monsoon intensifies.