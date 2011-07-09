Trying to preserve Hussain Sagar’s beauty

HYDERABAD: Environment protection is a multi-pronged initiative and one such initiative in the city is to preserve the largest water body in Hyderabad, the Hussain Sagar. The Monsoon Regatta in its third edition, being organised by the Yacht Club of Hyderabad, is an attempt to encourage sailing as a sport and conserving the lake.

Hussain Sagar gets better with the arrival of monsoons, when ripples are replaced by larger waves, making it a sailor’s paradise. By promoting sailing on the lake, the Regatta plans to emphasise the need for a cleaner lake and cater to a lot of other activities. As part of the event, a few school children were also given lessons in sailing.

Harsha Bhogle, who spent 25 years of his life in the city, was back in town to extend his support to the cause and have a tete-a-tete with five winners of a cricket-IT quiz held by LiquidHub, solidarity sponsors of the event. Bhogle also conducted a quiz for school children on Hyderabad, sailing and other general topics. He also interacted with the people who had come to attend the event.

“The main reason for supporting the event lies in the name of our company. We are called the LiquidHub and when one relates it to Hussain Sagar, it is the largest lake in city and a hub of so many activities around it,” said EP Ganesh, executive director, LiquidHub.

“We have always been for protection of lakes and support every cause for its development,” he added.

“Sailing is not an elite sport anymore. We are trying to make it more accessible to people through the event,” said S Ramakrishna, chief executive officer, TATA Teleservices, main sponsors of the Monsoon Regatta.