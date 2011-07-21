HYDERABAD: The bidders for the proposed Inter-city Bus Terminal (ICBT) at Miyapur and logistics parks at Batasingaram and Mangalapally will be announced on July 22.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority will open the financial bids on Friday and works will start once the developers are finalised. For the bus terminal at Miyapur, HMDA officials have short-listed three bidders- Wadhawan Holdings Pvt Ltd (Mumbai), KRR Infra Projects Pvt Ltd (Hyderabad) and KCP Projects Ltd (Hyderabad).

Two bidders, Credence Logistics Ltd, Navi Mumbai and KCP Projects Ltd, Hyderabad, have been short-listed for the logistic park at Batasingaram and two, Ancon Design Group-KCP Projects Ltd, Hyderabad (joint-venture) and Credence Logistics Ltd, Navi Mumbai for the one at Mangalapally.

Speaking to Express, HMDA metropolitan commissioner Rajeshwar Tiwari said these projects will facilitate in creating infrastructure for transportation and logistic hubs. The state government is also keen that these projects are taken up on priority basis, he added.

The ICBT at Miyapur will cost around `100 crore and have state-of-the-art facilities for commuters and bus operators. It will come up in 55 acres at Miyapur village in Rangareddy district. Similarly, the logistics parks (truck terminals) at Batasingaram and Mangalapally, will meet the increasing infrastructure demand for freight logistics. Estimates suggest more than 30,000 freight vehicles ply around one lakh tonne cargo in and out of the city. These parks will offer integrated facilities for truck parking, warehousing and eateries. The logistic park in Batasingaram will come up on 40 acres at a cost of Rs 35 crore, while the Mangalapally one will be built for around Rs 20 crore.