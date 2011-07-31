HYDERABAD: At a time when the Congress is grappling with the demand for Telangana state, a 20-member of delegation of tribal leaders led by MLAs T Balaraju (Polavaram) and Rega Kantha Rao (Pinapaka) is camping in Delhi, mustering support for Manyaseema - separate state for tribals.

The tribal leaders have already met Union tribal affairs minister Kishore Chandradeo who represents Araku in the Lok Sabha and AICC general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad and were planning to meet the President, Prime Minister and the Union home minister.