HYDERABAD: The citizens who were anxious about walking on the streets for fear of chain snatchers can rest a little easier. Keeping in view the rising number of chain snatching incidents, the city police have put up checking points at various locations in the city that are prone to these incidents. They have also set up hoardings in these localities informing citizens that the area is prone to chain snatching and asking them to be alert.

“A sub-inspector and two constables would be deployed in these places during peak hours to conduct checking of vehicles. The emphasis has been laid to concentrate upon the police stations under which the maximum incidents of chain snatchings have occurred within a short span of time,” S Chaturvedi, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), North Zone told City Express.

Identifying chain snatchers seems to be a difficult job for the police as most of them are young first-timers in search of easy bucks. Over the past two years, over ten chain snatchers have been nabbed and all of them were first timers with no previous history of snatching or loot. Moreover no one nabbed tended to repeat the offence.

The other thing proving a deterrent for the police in capturing these snatchers is their apparent ease in riding motorbikes. “The youngsters are well-versed in riding swanky bikes like Passion and Karizma which have more than 200 CC capacity and attempt chain snatchings on them,” the ACP said.

Many of these youths are influenced by the ‘glamour’ of these crimes as portrayed on television and strive to imitate them and also pocket easy money on the way. “An accused recently nabbed in a chain snatching incident recently revealed to the police during interrogation that they wanted to commit such offences inspired by a few crime bulletins and films, which are being screened on various TV channels as well as to enjoy a lavish life without much effort,” Chaturvedi said.

Police say these youth usually strike during the day in posh areas in the twin cities and target middle-aged and elderly women. To curb the menace, almost every police station in the city has been allotted at least six motorcycles to expressly deal with such crimes.

“Efforts are being taken, but these gangs are quite smart. Before carrying out a theft, they survey an area in teams and make sure there are no cops on patrol,” Chaturvedi said.