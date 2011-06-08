Chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy handing over the keys of a tractor to a beneficiary farmer at the Rythu Sadassu at Ibrahimpatnam in Ranga Reddy dis

HYDERABAD: Chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy has said that nearly 30 lakh acres of land will be brought under cultivation in the next three years at a cost of Rs 30,000 crore.

Addressing farmers after launching Rythu Sadassu at Ibrahimpatnam in Rangareddy district here on Tuesday, the chief minister said that the state government is giving top priority to agriculture by taking up several irrigation projects. Under the Jalayagnam, the state government has proposed 86 irrigation projects aimed at bringing 1.20 crore of acres of lands under cultivation.

Kiran Kumar Reddy has admitted that the farmers were not receiving a remunerative price for their produce despite the best efforts by the government.

But the government wants to make agriculture a profitable venture as it is providing free power and water to the farmers.

In the last six year, free power was provided to about 28 lakh farmers.

The state government has announced 7 percent interest waiver to all the affected farmers in 680 affected mandals in 16 districts due to natural calamities, the chief minister said.

He said the interest waiver is not linked to loan reschedule. An amount of Rs.11,600 crore has been distributed as crop loans in the above 680 affected mandals. Ministers Sabita Indra Reddy, Damodar Rajanarasimha, Sridhar Babu, MLAs and MPs attended the meeting.

During the rythu sadassus, assets worth Rs 680 crore would be distributed among beneficiaries.

Chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy will participate in the rythu sadassu in Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam districts on June 8 and 9 respectively.

Apart from distributing assets to the beneficiaries, he will also participate in other welfare programmes.