RFID test track fails most licence-seekers

Published: 09th June 2011 01:14 AM

HYDERABAD: The much-hyped Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology launched for the driver's test at the Uppal RTA centre has been disbanded after just two days, with the instrument failing to read a part of the test track.

Several motorists who took the test on the RFID-enabled track were left at a loss after the computer reading the test generated a blank report card.

One Dasari Naveen Reddy gave his test drive but the computer showed he had drove only halfway past the track. Because of that, he was declared failed by five marks since the instrument failed to read the remaining test drive. Stung by the situation, RTA officials on Wednesday decided to disband the usage of RFID technology until technical glitches were addressed. In the new system, a RFID antenna was fixed to the applicant's vehicle. When the applicant drives on the track, a magnetic sensor captures signals and transmits them to computer, which issues a performance report after the test.

&quot;The use of RFID-based testing has been put off since the instrument failed to read the driving ability of the applicant. We have contacted the Pune-based company which supplied the instrument to fix the problem,&quot; Uppal regional transport officer N Rajendra Kumar said. But he disputed the claim of several applicants that implementation of the RFID-system failed.

From the last several years senior officials of&nbsp; the Transport department have been making efforts to remove the human interference while judging a driving test after many applicants alleged that the concerned motor vehicle inspector (MVI) deliberately failed them.

