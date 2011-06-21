HYDERABAD: To tackle the rising mosquito menace in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has planned to increase precautionary measures like fogging, bleaching and spraying in various areas.

At a recent meeting, various institutional heads chalked out a plan under the Urban Malaria Scheme (UMS) to deal with out-break of rainrelated diseases.

Speaking to Express, Aleem Basha, additional commissioner of health and sanitation department said house-to-house antilarval operation teams have been formed to control mosquito breeding on terraces, roof gutters and other stagnation points.

“GHMC is procuring pest-control larvicides. About 5.19 lakh Gambusia and 1.15 lakh Guppy fished will be released in different water bodies to control mosquito larvae,” Basha said.

He added that about 161 regular and 2337 outsourced personnel are working under the UMS scheme. All personnel are being trained about proper usage of larvicide, he added.

A complaint redressal system has been developed which will be monitored under the Surveillance Information and Response Analysis (SIRA) at every circle. Out of 89 open and large tanks and ponds, anti-larval operations in 42 have been carried out.

A proposal to purchase 20 portable fogging machines has been made, apart from 107 existing fogging machines.

Pyrethrum spray will be sprayed after fogging and all fogging machines will be repaired and ready.

Apart from this, field workers will spray larvicides in each household.

All corporators, ward committee members and area representatives are supposed to maintain a record of daily activities under the UMS scheme, Basha added.