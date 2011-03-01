Tlc presents a brand new series that takes viewers into America’s final frontier through the eyes one of its famous citizens - former Alaska governor and ex- US Vice Presidential candidate, Sarah Palin. For first time ever, get access to the Palin family with husband Todd; sons - Track and Trig; daughters - Bristol, Willow and Piper on TLC new series, living an extra-ordinary life in her home state. In the largest state of America with majestic snowcapped mountains, pine forests and shimmering lakes, watch Palin family explore Alaska and represent an Alaskan life, celebrating its beautiful scenery, people and culture.

Sarah Palin’s Alaska, a nineweek television event, premieres on TLC on 7th March and will air every Monday at 10 pm.

