HYDERABAD: APCC president D Srinivas has once again counselled his party Telangana MLAs asking them to attend the ongoing budget session.

However, the MLAs said that they would ‘think’ of attending the session only if the Congress Central leadership deputes a representative to Hyderabad to hold talks with them.

“We will decide about the future course of action after having a meeting among the Telangana Congress MPs, MLAs and MLCs shortly. We have decided to boycott the session t i l l tomorrow (March 12),” they reportedly told the APCC president.

Srinivas had a meeting with the MLAs at the CLP office this morning, and told them that the party high command is busy with the coming Assembly elections in five states till the month of May, and hence there will be no use in boycotting the session.

But the MLAs said that they would not be able to move in their constituencies in the present situation and the people would be angry at them if they decide to withdraw their call for boycott.

It would not be proper to withdraw at this juncture since the party MPs from the region have also boycotted the Parliament budget session. Besides, the Telangana TDP MLAs have decided to boycott the entire budget session, they pointed out.

Meanwhile, a heated argument took place between the MLAs D Sudhir Reddy and K Laxma Reddy in the presence of the APCC chief. Sudhir Reddy took an exception when Laxma Reddy remarked that the former who does not attend the meetings convened by the Telangana MLAs and others, is now talking more on separate Telangana issue. Srinivas pacified both the members from having further argument.



CLP meet on March 16

HYDERABAD: The Congress Legislature Party will meet for the first time during this Assembly budget session, at the Assembly committee hall here on March 16 at 4 pm.

In general, the CLP meeting takes place either on the second or third day after commencement of the budget session. However, the meeting could not take place due to various reasons even after commencement of the session on February 17.

It is learnt that the forthcoming MLC elections under Assembly quota would be discussed at the proposed CLP meeting.

The party has already issued a whip directing its MLAs to be available in the Assembly on March 16 and 17. There are as many as 12 candidates in the fray for 10 MLC seats which are going to polls on March 17.

