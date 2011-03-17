HYDERABAD: It seems there is going to be no respite for denizens from the recent hot weather. Heat wave conditions are likely in the next a few days with day temperatures soaring in various parts of the state.

In the twin cities, residents are reeling under the hot spell of weather for the past 10 days with day temperatures increasing gradually. The day temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 36.2 degrees Celsius, with a possibility of it rising even further.

Meteorological department officials said the mercury is soaring and touching the 36-degree mark in the city and at a number of places in the state, as a result of dry north-westerly winds blowing from the north.

"Heat wave conditions will prevail in twin cities and various parts in the state in the next few days. However, the humidity level is quite normal. Humidity level was reported at 27 percent on Wednesday in the twin cities. There is a possibility that the temperatures might reach 40 degrees Celsius by March-end," Met officials said.

The Meteorological Office forecasted that the hot winds and heat wave conditions would persist for some time. Heat wave conditions are prevailing in the entire Telangana region while day temperatures were two to three degrees above normal in several places in Guntur, Krishna, Prakasam, Nellore, Nalgonda and Warangal districts.

expresshyd@expressbuzz.com