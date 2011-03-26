HYDERABAD: The Audience might have been sparse, thanks to the World Cup, but it was no reflection of the power-packed performances by African musican Danyel Waro and his team of muscians --- Laurent Daleau, Vincent Phileas, Damien Mandrin and Sami Pageaux. It wasn’t just the upbeat music --- it was also Waro choice of instruments --- that’s right, in plural! Some of the instruments that he used in his performance was the kayanm, a flat instrument made from cane flower stems and filled with saffron seeds , the bob, a musical bow attached to a calabash for resonance, and the rouler, literally rollers --- big drum made from barrels with a cowskin head.

Known as the Creole King of Maloya, Waro composes exclusively in Creole and sings with a very strong, distinctive high-pitched voice along with the drum and percussion instruments.

His songs are about the present day problems of the island-politics, racism, resistance to French cultural influence as well as life and love.

Maloya is a compound rhythm on which plantation workers have long been singing their joys and woes. It’s a sort of réunionese blues.

Those who chose the World Cup over this concert might just have made the wrong choice --- the concerts was one that the audience would remember for a while to come.

