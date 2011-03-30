HYDERABAD: On Tuesday, the last day of the Budget Session of the Assembly, Legislators received a windfall -- a brand new Sony laptop, an iPod, a Samsung Galaxy Tab, gift vouchers running into thousands of rupees and hefty pay hike.

The pay packet of MLAs and MLCs, which was `40,000, has gone up to `95,000 per month. It comprises salary of `12,000 plus constituency allowance of `83,000. Besides this, they are entitled to medical and travel allowances.

This is not all.

Those, who have not been provided accommodation by the government, will get an additional `10,000 as HRA.

The Assembly “unanimously” passed the Payment of Salaries and Pension Bill by a voice vote. There was no opposition, not even a murmur, from either the treasury or the Opposition benches.

There’s good news for former legislators too. Those who served for a single term will get `15,000 a month as pension and those who served two terms will get `20,000. Three-time MLAs will get `25,000.

