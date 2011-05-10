HYDERABAD: The Indian Journalists Union has strongly condemned the attacks on mediapersons in Kadapa district and on media offices at Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh that took place on Sunday.

Both the incidents occurred allegedly at the instigation of the state ministers. The journalists’ union urged the Press Council of India to suo motu order an inquiry into the two incidents for suitable action.

In a statement issued here on Monday, IJU president SN Sinha, secretary-general K Srinivas Reddy and secretary-general-elect D Amar said the attacks on the media in the two states exposed the intolerance of political parties and ministers towards unpalatable reports in the media.

The union also strongly disapproved of the style of reporting by the mainstream newspapers and television channels.