HYDERABAD: The administrative officer of the regional transport authority (RTA) at Hyderabad East in Malakpet was caught taking bribe by ACB sleuths on Monday.

R Hariprasada Rao demanded Rs 5,000 from a person to get the latter’s vehicle released which was seized by the RTA, Trimulgherry, ACB officials said.

He was caught by the ACB taking money from A Raju of Amangal in Mahabubnagar.

Hariprasada and Raju were arrested and will be produced before a special court dealing with ACB cases in the city, an official release said on Monday.

Prior to this, the ACB had conducted a surprise check on the RTA at Malakpet and caught more than Rs 1 lakh ‘unaccounted cash’ from agents and the premises.