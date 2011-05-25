HYDERABAD: Director of factories has warned the factories managements of stringent action against employing child labourers in their factories. In a special drive, about seven children were rescued from Sri Krishna poly pack (P) limited, Apparel Park near Gundlapochampally in Medchal mandal of Rangareddy district on May 20.

According to a press release by the director of factories G Bala Kishore here, a special drive to detect and eliminate child labour in factories was launched by the department. On May 20, Rangareddy district deputy chief inspector of factories Y Mohan Babu and inspector of factories NG Vaidehi inspected Sri Krishna poly pack limited and found seven children employed in the factory. The factory manufactures HDPE woven sacks. Prosecution was being launched against the management for employing child labour.

Of the seven children, two of them were handed over to their parents living in the neighbouring village while the remaining five who belong to Bihar were admitted to Don Bosco Navajeevan centre in Secunderabad. The five children were later shifted to government children home for boys at Saidabad.