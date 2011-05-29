HYDERABAD: Due to the commissioning of double line between Nancherla and Aspari on Guntakal-Raichur section, following trains have been diverted or cancelled from June 3 to 9 - Hyderabad-Kolhapur Bi-Weekly Express, Hyderabad-Kolhapur special train, Hyderabad-Tirupati Rayalaseema Express, Tirupati-Secunderabad Bi-Weekly Express, Solapur-Guntakal-Gulbarga passenger and Mumbai (CSTM)-Chennai-Mumbai (CSTM) Mail.