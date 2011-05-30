HYDERABAD: A Spicejet flight from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam returned to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad due to inclement weather on Sunday.

The flight took off from Hyderabad for Visakhapatnam around 7.20 p.m.

But at Visakhapatnam, the airport authorities reportedly denied permission to land due to bad weather.

After hovering in the sky there for some time, the flight returned and landed at the RGIA airport within two hours. Officials said there were nearly 174 passengers and crew in the flight.