HYDERABAD: The body of well-known Telangana freedom fighter, Communist, trade union leader and former MP Raj Bahadur Gour, who died of heart attack here on Friday at the age of 94, was handed over to the Osmania Medical College on Saturday in accordance with his last wish.

The Telangana armed struggle commander mentioned in his will that after his death his body should be handed over to the Osmania Medical Collage to help medical students do research.

Political leaders, Telangana freedom fighters and students paid rich tributes to the departed leader whose body was kept at the CPI state headquarters to enable people to pay homage. The body was taken from Gour’s residence in a procession led by CPI state secretary K Narayana to the Osmania Medical Collage and handed over to college officials.

Head of the forensic department of the college Dr Harikrishna said Gour’s body would be preserved in the anatomy department and utilised by medicos in research.

In a statement PCC president B Satyanarayana condoled with Gour’s family members in their loss.