HYDERABAD: October 10 may be just another day but it holds some significance. Monday was the World Mental Health Day. Though it may be difficult to figure out as to how many are suffering from psychological problems in the city, according to the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), Erragadda, there are a good number of them.

The IMH has come up with a plan to conduct 12 one-day mental health and counselling camps in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts including at Chenchalguda and Cherlapally central prisons in the next four months. It had already held a camp at the primary health centre in Shankarpally (mandal), Rangareddy district on October 6.

“Day by day, the number of the mentally ill patients is rising not only in the city but also in the nearby areas. Not only among residents but also among visitors to the city,” said senior psychiatrist Dr V Pramod Kumar, superintendent of IMH.

People suffering from mental illness will be identified at the camps and given regular treatment by the IMH staff, he said.

Elaborating on the reasons for the increasing number of patients, he explained that the phenomenon could be witnessed mainly among employees in private companies and middle class families. The reasons for the same vary from family circumstances to work culture, he added. “One who is mentally vulnerable and physically weak is likely to have psychological problems in urban areas due to the conditions in the society,” he pointed out.

Sleeplessness, self-neglect, excessive appetite or no appetite at all, sudden change in behaviour patterns like withdrawal from surroundings and talking to oneself or laughing out loudly are some of the symptoms of mental illness.

“The IMH’s aim is to reach out to such patients in the lower strata of the society and increase awareness among the general public,” Dr Pramod Kumar said.

“If we get government’s help, we can extend the service to many. At present, we are focusing in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districs.

We will also make plans to conduct health camps in the villages,” he added.

The 12 medical camps would be conducted in selected areas on Oct 19, 20, Nov 3, 16, 17, Dec 1, 21, 15 and Jan 5, 18 and 19. A team of one psychologist, one clinical psychologist, one junior psychologist and two helpers will be available at the counselling camps.