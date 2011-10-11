Power Generation Resumes at NTPC

HYDERABAD: Power generation has resumed in unit- VII of NTPC-Ramagundam in Karimnagar with coal supplies arriving on Monday.

About 21,000 metric tonnes of coal arrived in Ramagundam from Singareni mines in Khammam and Indonesia.

While power supply position continued to remain stable recording a deficit of 30 million units on Sunday, the situation is likely to improve in the next few days.

Chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy asked the APTransco officials to supply seven hours of free power to farmers in all the districts of the state.

“It should be our earnest endeavour to see that not a single crop is affected for want of power,'' he said