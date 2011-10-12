Race begins for Indian Grand Prix

F1 tickets

There is, if not a rush, at least a push, in the city for the tickets, F1 merchandise and bookings at venues that are going to screen the race. Bookmyshow.com has been selling tickets for the F1 Indian Grand Prix and the other outlets selling the tickets include the Cafe Coffee Day at GVK 1 and the Mercedes Benz showroom in Madhapur.

A few tickets are still available at Bookmyshow.com in the Rs 6,500, Rs 6000, Rs 8,500, Rs 12,500 and Rs 35,000 categories. The least priced Rs 2,500 tickets have been sold out.

Sunil Payrem, head for Bookmyshow. com, Hyderabad, says, “We are very happy with the response in the city. People are going mad. Our call centres have been busy 24/7 answering queries and bookings. I think Hyderabad is rocking in comparison to other cities. Almost five to six tickets of higher denominations have been sold everyday for a month now.”

According to him, the F1 craze is not limited to youngsters. “People in the age group of 50-60 are also showing an active interest,” he revealed. Besides the tickets, Bookmyshow.com also sells tickets for bus pick up points from five places in Delhi to the race venue and also parking tickets for two-wheelers and fourwheelers.

One of the volunteers of Bookmyshow.com Anjaneyulu, who sells Grand Prix tickets at Cafe Coffee Day in GVKOne says, “Till now I have sold about 13 tickets including a few grand stand tickets.”

Merchandise

Various stores in the city have put on sale F1 goods like T-shirts, jackets, shoes and caps. Ferrari and Ducati merchandise, including T-shirts with team logos, are available at Puma stores.

An online shopping website, Inkfruit, has launched a Formula 1 collection as well. Founder of Inkfruit, Kashyap Dalal, says, “We have launched two designs for the upcoming Grand Prix and in just 10 days, we have received tremendous response.” The Andhra Pradesh Motorsports Club (APMSC) is also well into the F1 buzz.

Vinay Asar, president of the club, says, “this is indeed encouraging for racing enthusiasts in the city.” On their own plans for the GP, he explains, “the members will be going to Delhi for the event. I have been invited as a steward for the support races. It is going to be very exciting.”

Vinay Asar’s assertion is not far from truth.

Many students and corporate officials are eagerly awaiting the D-day. One such follower is Ishan Aggarwal, a student from BITS Pilani, Hyderabad. He says.

“In my view, this is the best thing that can happen to India. The track in Noida will now be used for other races as well.” Ishan has already booked his ticket for the GP. “I would be going to Delhi and now, with the Indian team on the world championship list, I think there is definitely more in this event for all of us.”

Another student from BITS, Anudeep Buddhi, however is not as lucky. “Though I won’t be able to make it to Noida, we have an LCD display in the hostel.

We will all definitely gather and catch up on the action,” he says and expects Sebastian Vettel, who won the Championship with his recent heroics at the Japanese Grand Prix, will lift the Indian Grand Prix too.

Anirudh Reddy, an employee of HSBC GLT, believes the Indian Grand Prix is a matter of pride for F1 lovers.

“It is one sporting event whose speed, thrill and sound is just crazy. No one else can offer such a feel of the sport. It will definitely be a treat and a big boost to the motorsport industry.”

And on being the proud owner of a West Zone Classic Stand ticket, he replies, “I will be standing at the 14, 15 and the 16th curves of the circuit. This is where the race ends and where the racers put in their best to finish. So, I will get the right feel of the winning moment. This is going to be super exciting.”

Local screenings

For people from the city who can’t make it to Noida, there is no reason to get disheartened. Hard Rock Cafe, 10 Downing Street and a few other venues will be screening all the action live.