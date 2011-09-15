HYDERABAD: The Task Force sleuths on Wednesday arrested three persons who have been involved in making fake passports and recovered ten passports, xerox copies of SSC marks memo on different names and voter ID cards from them.

According to police, on a tip off, the Task Force police conducted raids at P G Road in Secunderabad, Azampura in Chaderghat and Aditya Nagar colony in Tolichowki and arrested three persons who were holding dual passports with same photographs but different names and birth dates on them.

The accused are Saleem Narsidani, resident of Silver Jubilee Housing Society in P G Road, Abdul Rahman Saleem from Azampura and Mohammed Aslam Panja, an assistant general manager of City Heights Pvt Ltd in Lakdi-Ka-Pul and a resident of Aditya Nagar colony. Police recovered three passports each from Saleem Narsidani and Abdul Rahman Saleem and two passports from Mohammed Aslam Panja.

Saleem Narsidani and Abdul Rahman had their passports issued at the Hyderabad RPO. Abdul Rahman had a duplicate passport in the name of Abdul Majeed Qursheed. Panja had two passports with the fake one in the name of Punjani Aslam Iqbal, being issued at the RPO at Nagpur.

Additional DCP K Raghuram Reddy said Narsidani Saleem is a native of Hyderabad. On a tip off, Task Force sleuths raided and apprehended the accused at their houses. The arrested accused with seized property were handed over to the police to take necessary action.