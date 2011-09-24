Turns out miracles do happen. Generally, one would consider travelling faster than the speed of light as one.

However, scientists at Gran Sasso National laboratory in Italy would advise you to hold your bets for they believe they have hit jackpot.

In an experiment including the Oscillation Project with Emulsion Tracking Apparatus (OPERA), scientists detected that neutrinos travelling from the European Organisation for Nuclear Research (popularly known as CERN, they are even more popular for their large Hadron collider - LHC) arrived 60 nano seconds (one billionth of a second) faster than expected, which is faster than the time allowed.

In a layman's parlance, it was faster than, wait for it, the speed of light! Now, Albert Einstein, regarded as the father of modern physics, developed the theory of special relativity which essentially states that nothing in this whole wide universe could travel faster than the speed of light.

Considering that such an esteemed theoretical physicist's theory which has thus far formed the basis of all scientific credo could be wrong is, simply put, shattering.

Naturally of course, the scientists at Gran Sasso are humming with excitement.

The astronomical find however, has not really caught the entire scientific world by surprise.

Hyderabad's very own Dr B G Sidharth, director of the Birla Planetarium, claims to have contradicted Einstein as early as 2000.

“I had, through mathematical deductions, arrived at the possibility that there could be something faster than the speed of light.

While this was indeed theoretical, scientists in Chicago found hints of this in 2007,” he explained.

The same year, German scientists at the University of Koblenz also published findings where microwave photons (energy packets of light) travelled instantaneously between an extended distance, which hint travel speeds faster than light.

Considering that science has made quantum progress in the past decades, especially with the advent of technology that operates at extremely high energy levels, the discovery fits in.

The LHC works at energy levels of terra electron volts (1000 billion electron volt) which is about 98 per cent of the energy of the speed of light.

Working at such high levels is like using an extremely powerful microscope.

Said Dr Sidharth, “Space-time was considered smooth and continuous, especially by Einstein.

However, when you work with it at higher energy levels, its like there are holes in the continuity.

Say like a block of Swiss cheese.

It was this discontinuity that led me to my prediction in the first place.” So what are the implications of the discovery, if it turns out to be true that is? “Many.

The implications are just vast, it's hard to even gauge.

Basic science is built on Einstein's theory.

All of that will change,” states the good doctor.

What we could do with that also opens up a number of possibilities.

For example, the director explained, to transmit a radio wave or a light beam to the nearest star takes about four-anda- half years.

However, the 60 nano-second bracket could significantly alter our tele-communication time frame.

Either ways, until further clarification, we'll just have to speculate.

Until then kids, you might want to wait on your speed of light lessons.