HYDERABAD: A contract worker of the Hyderabad Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board died after allegedly inhaling poisonous gases while working in a manhole in the Old City on Friday. Another worker, who had entered the manhole came out safely. According to police, an Airtech machine used to clean blocked sewer lines was pressed into service at Nasheman Nagar. A contract worker, Anil Kumar (24), a resident of Prasanth Hills at Meerpet and another worker Ashok entered the manhole after putting pipes to clear the clogged sewer. After working for a few minutes, the workers started to suffocate with poisonous gases emanating from the manhole.

Anil Kumar collapsed inhaling the gases while Ashok came out.