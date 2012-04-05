HYDERABAD: A 40-year-old housewife was killed by her husband and his brother at Shaheenanagr under Pahadishareef police station limits late on Tuesday night for not getting additional dowry.

According to inspector Mohammed Munawar, the accused Syed Saber and his brother Syed Akbar beat Syed Alia to death. A hole was found in the head of Alia, he added. Alia's father Habeeb filed a complaint alleging that his son-in-law and his brother killed his daughter for dowry.