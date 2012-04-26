HYDERABAD: Posing as electricity department staff, three persons entered the house of an 80-year-old retired deputy collector at Domalguda on Wednesday and robbed the couple of Rs 7 lakh worth of property at knife-point.

Around 1.30 pm, the trio knocked on the door of Ramanarasimha Chary’s house and said they came to check the electricity meter. As soon as Chary and his wife opened the main door, they forced their way in. Holding a knife to the necks of the couple, they committed the crime.