A day after the police had filed a chargesheet against former minister G Vinod accusing him of land encroachment, Vinod alleged on Saturday that the police officials concerned, without verifying the complete and correct details, filed the chargesheet which was a sheer abuse of the process of law and was motivated by other reasons.

``I am not aware of the contents of the chargesheet and because the matter is before the court I can not comment on it. I will exercise my rights provided to me under law to prove my innocence in the case,’’ he added.

He said that when he had lodged a complaint with the police on the issue, no action was taken. The MRO twisted the facts and circumstances and gave false and frivolous information to the Banjara Hills police. It caused grave and irreparable injury to his public image.