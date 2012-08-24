Two B.Tech students from Hyderabad, who reportedly went missing since August 21, were found unconscious by Settigunta villagers near Railway Kodur on Thursday.

The students identified as Hariprakash and Sunil, were reported to have attempted suicide by consuming pesticide. Later they were rushed to Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) in Tirupati for the treatment.

However, the reasons for the suicide attempt are yet to be ascertained. According to Railway police, Hariprakash is son of Haraiah who is personal assistant to a High Court judge.