A Kuchipudi dance presentation, Aradhana, on selected literary works and Telugu yakshaganas on Pallaki Seva Prabandhams by King Shahaji -2, a Maratha ruler of Thanjavur (1684-1712 A.D), organised by the Lasya Priya Academy of Indian Dances and Centre for Higher Learning and Research, will be staged at Saptaparni on December 8, at 6 pm.

Choreographed by renowned dance exponent Dr K Uma Rama Rao, the presentation is a solo act by another renowned Kuchipudi dancer and Uma Rama Rao’s disciple Dr Jwala Srikala. Explaining further on the event, the founder and director of Lasya Priya, Uma Rama Rao explains, “This is organised to celebrate the great contributions King Shahaji -2 made to Kuchipudi. From many great Telugu Yakhsaganas to compositions like ‘Koluvai Unnade Devudu’, he has written one of the best works in Kuchipudi. Apart from being a composer, he was also a great scholar, a multi-linguist and a staunch devotee of Lord Thyagesha (Shiva) of Tiruvayur.” She adds, “The presentation this time is Gauri Shankara Pallaki Seva Prabhandam. It is a simple imaginary theme, comprising of Yakshagana chandassu, daruvus, poetry and mangalams. To bring out the nuances of this great work, we have used different techniques in presentation, dance expression, music without disturbing the main structure and thought of the author.”

Dr C Narayana Reddy, Gnanpeet Awardee and Padmabhushan will be the chief guest. RV Ramanamurthy, chairman, AP State Cultural Council, KV Ramanachari, advisor, cultural affairs, Andhra Pradesh govt and Padmashri Dr K Viswanath will be present.