Q) What is your take on the latest controversy surrounding Pullela Gopichand ?

A) I really can’t comment on that. Gopi sir is a very good coach, but considering that he is a national coach, I think, it would be ethically much better for him not to run a private academy

Q) Now that Jwala Gutta is not your partner for doubles, how different is it with a new partner? A) It’s good.

Even though Jwala is not my partner, she is always supporting me. And, with my new partners for doubles and mixed doubles — Pradnya Gadre and Tarun Kona respectively — it is going good. Even though Pradnya and I didn’t get to practice a lot together, we performed really well recently, so I guess once we practice more, it’ll only get better.

Q) Can you tell us a little about your camaraderie with Jwala Gutta?

A) Jwala is my inspiration to play both doubles and mixed doubles. And when we were partners, she was the more experienced one, who would do more of the talking and guide me. I obviously miss her. But, with the new partners, I get to do more of the talking.

Q) On a different note, what do you have to say about the so-called Doomsday on December 21?

A) I don’t quite believe in it actually. I think it’s impossible for the world to end this year.

Q) Have you made plans for the New Year?

A) I haven’t planned it exactly, but I know that I will be in Bengaluru, hanging out with my friends.

Q) What do you do when you’re not playing Badminton?

A) Everything. I hang out with my friends, spend time with my family, watch movies and read books.

Q) Any message to upcoming badminton players?

A) I would say that they should only get into this sport if they are passionate about it. Don’t play for the sake of playing, because it is passion that drives you to train and work hard. Bored of tresses, Ashwini sports bob cut

Ashwini Ponnappa inaugurated an art exhibition in the city on Friday. Dressed in a simple pair of blue jeans and black tee, Ponnappa looked just like any other college student.

But, what set her apart from the crowd was her bob cut. When asked for the reason behind chopping off her tresses, she revealed, “I was bored. I have had that hair cut for a while and wanted to do something different.

That’s why I decided to go for a bob cut. In fact, I wanted to cut it shorter!”